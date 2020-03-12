Iphone problems

#1

i am facing a problem in my iphone 7 when i open camera it starts draining battery fast. When i use camera for around 10 minutes battery will drain about 20 to 25 and sometimes more than this.
ios is up to date can someone hlep?

1 Like
#2

This is a forum for web developers. It doesn’t seem the most obvious place to ask about iPhone problems.

4 Likes
#3

I would suggest checking out the Apple forums as I’m sure you’re not the only one who’s had this problem before. Discussions.apple.com

1 Like
#4

I would address a professional. Do you have a guarantee?

#5

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.