iPad Hamburger icon not displaying but ok on everything else

Hi @PaulOB,

Hopefully I’ve cracked the missing Hamburger which I would be grateful if you could check.

I’ve introduced a Hotdog that manages to flip into a Hamburger depending on the viewport width.

Do you like the table of CSS variables that shows every possible background and foreground combinations for the six CSS colours?

I also managed to introduce a Hamburger “Close” button without using JavaScript which I find much better.

I would be grateful for any comments especially improvements.

The three source files are all available by selecting the the relevant CSS Display/Summary and the menu currently only selects “./incs/home.php” unless additional content pages are created.

I’ve just tested the original link from Post #1 on my iPad and noticed the incorrect page is being called most probably due to the web page being cached

The latest webpage can be called from the following link:

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-hamburger/ver-001/index.php