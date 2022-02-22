iPad Hamburger icon not displaying but ok on everything else

I’m trying to develop a simple Hamburger application using CSS Details & Summary.

The Hamburger icon renders OK when tried on numerous desktop browsers and an Android telephone but does not display using the Apple iPad?

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-hamburger/jb-hamburger.php

Also is it possible to click outside of the drop down menu, using CSS to close the drop down? If not then what JavaScript function should I investigate?