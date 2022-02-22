iPad Hamburger icon not displaying but ok on everything else

I’m trying to develop a simple Hamburger application using CSS Details & Summary.

The Hamburger icon renders OK when tried on numerous desktop browsers and an Android telephone but does not display using the Apple iPad?

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-hamburger/jb-hamburger.php

Also is it possible to click outside of the drop down menu, using CSS to close the drop down? If not then what JavaScript function should I investigate?

The hamburger appears in the blue menu at the top on my iphone which will be the same ios as the ipad. Note that some ipads are wider than your max-width so will display the normal menu. I believe the ipad air is 820px so won’t be triggered by your max-width 810px media query.

In ios and Safari the marker will still be present though as I think you still need the prefix to remove it.

details summary::-webkit-details-marker {
   display:none;
}
It is possible but a bit convoluted. Essentially you would need to make the summary cover the whole page and then adjust stacking orders so that only anchors are clickable.

In your current page that would be accomplished like this:

header details[open] summary:before {
  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  z-index: 99;
  opacity: 0;
}
#SHOW-WHEN-NARROW {
  z-index: 100;
  pointer-events: none;
}
#SHOW-WHEN-NARROW nav a {
  pointer-events: auto;
}

You would need to detect a click on the body element and if it’s not a link or some active content then you would remove the ‘open’ attribute from the relevant details element. That would be a question better posed in the JS forum :slight_smile:

Hi @PaulOB,

Hopefully I’ve cracked the missing Hamburger which I would be grateful if you could check.

I’ve introduced a Hotdog that manages to flip into a Hamburger depending on the viewport width.

Do you like the table of CSS variables that shows every possible background and foreground combinations for the six CSS colours?

I also managed to introduce a Hamburger “Close” button without using JavaScript which I find much better.

API would be grateful for any comments especially improvements.

The three source files are all available by selecting the the relevant CSS Display/Summary and the menu currently only selects “./incs/home.php” unless additional content pages are created.

I’ve just tested the original link from Post #1 on my iPad and noticed the incorrect page is being called most probably due to the web page being cached :frowning:

The latest webpage can be called from the following link:

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-hamburger/ver-001/index.php