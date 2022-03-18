iPad Hamburger icon not displaying but ok on everything else

John_Betong: John_Betong: Perhaps time the CSS was redesigned from scratch

I know you know this and are just letting off steam but everything has rules and they need to be learned. Imagine I started messing around with your PHP files (about which I know little) and then complaining things don’t work

It’s frustrating when things don’t work but CSS is often hard for programmers to understand because they approach it in the same was as they do with other languages where they want to control every minute detail but that doesn’t work for a web page that has no set boundaries. You have to think in a completely different way.

CSS will do (almost) everything you want but you have to approach it in the right way and you have a good grasp of the language. No one said it was supposed to be easy but most of the time it is simple (easy and simple don’t mean the same thing).

However Grid and flexbox can be extremely complex because they can do so many different things and can take months to learn the basics just as it would take me months to learn the fundamentals of php or any other language. I’ve been dabbling with JS for years but I’m still very much at a beginner stage.

John_Betong: John_Betong: I think the best idea is to start with one of your CodePen examples and gradually add my script because trying to add the CodePen script to my examples creted insurmountable problems for me

Maybe if you showed me the actual html you want to use and the effect you want to create I could point you in the right direction to create the layout you want.

I see your page is mostly working now except that the backdrop doesn’t disappear when you open the screen wider from small.

John_Betong: John_Betong: .main-menu ul { width: 7rem; /* ESSENTIAL FOR Opera */ columns: 7rem 1; /* Works as expected in FireFox */

Why do you even have columns defined there?

It’s only one column and that’s what it will be by default. You don’t need any column rules as you are not going from multiple columns down to one. I don’t see any use for the css column property in your menu at all.

This is part and parcel of learning css and you need to have skill in deciding what is the best way to accomplish what you want. Sometimes there are multiple approaches because css is so flexible but along with that comes the danger of using something that isn’t really right for the job in hand. In the end it comes down to experience and practice. If you want to get good at anything you need to keep up the practice. This is where I fail at JS because I only mess around with it from time to time and then I’ve forgotten what I already knew Sometimes knowing what you don’t know is as important as knowing what you do know:)