Hello, I am trying to make an IP ban system in PHP. This is the code I have so far (replace 1.1.1.1.1 with a real IP)

<?php $ip = explode(",", $_SERVER['HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR']); $deny = array("73.238.171.94"); if(in_array($ip[0],$deny)) { header("location: /Membership/NotApproved.php"); exit; } ?>

This is not working. What am I doing wrong?