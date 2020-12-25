iOS Chrome calculates the wrong height of html

miglieto: miglieto: remove it from multitasking navigation.

I don’t use Chrome on the iphone so am unfamiliar with multitasking navigation and didn’t know what that meant :). I did load chrome on my iphone5s and I couldn’t really get it to go wrong except when the address bar floats over the content (as in safari ios) but that’s a known behaviour anyway.

All browsers on IOS are essentially -webkit wrappers anyway as that is all apple allows so they should mostly render the same.

Fixed positioned footers have always been an issue on mobile as you get the address bar at the bottom overlaying the content rather than reducing the available height. Also there is no different issue with VH as there would be in 100% because they both achieve the same thing except that for vh you don’t need the unbroken chain of heights back to root.

The only suggestion I could offer is to use position:sticky instead which seems to be handled better than fixed positioned but I dare say you will probably run into the same issues. It would require some modification to the html.

However I don’t really think it will make a difference. I often have to refresh sites on ios to get them back to square one especially after rotating or scrolling.

It may be that you need a JS fix and get the available viewport height instead if this issue is important to you.