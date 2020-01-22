What’s the deal with the fairly new trend of making text fields invisible? Yes, you can tab between the fields but many people are frustrated when they try to click their mouse on the field and have trouble finding it. (Especially when it’s off to the side). There is also a trend of making text so light in color that it’s hard to read, especially for older users. Developers need consider that every user is not 20 years old but, like me, 71 years old.

I’ve talked to other people who have noticed this same trend from web designers who create invisible text fields. You see it when you’re signing up for an account on different sites. I can’t come up with the examples of the really bad ones but here’s a couple below that do have invisible fields. These fields happen to be right below the name of the field so they are not as bad. (It’s still weird that they don’t put a visible border around the text field). The really bad examples that I can’t come up with right now put the fields off to the side and you have to click your mouse all over the place trying to find the field! I’m not crazy when I say I’ve seen this on multiple web sites . I just can’t come up with examples right now. In general, I’m seeing multiple web sites where lots of other things are so light that they are hard to see. It is an obvious trend. Others agree that it is a new trend that’s very frustrating.

Examples of hidden text fields