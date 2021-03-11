Invert color text

Hello again!

I am trying to make another difficult to me test about CSS.

What I want is to make some text scrolling and when it is hovering over a div it will revert it’s color.

For example from dark, that it can be black on a white background, to something more lighter when it is hovering a darker background.

Here is what I have made as a code, and from my search I think I need these two properties:

mix-blend-mode: difference; filter: invert(1);

If you could open the codepen link in a tab it works better I think.

Although I have not make it working until now.