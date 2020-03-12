InvalidOperationExeption was unhandled by user code

Am new to C#. Guys help me out.
The error i got:
An exception of type ‘System.InvalidOperationException’ occurred in System.Data.dll but was not handled in user code
protected void Page_Load(object sender, EventArgs e)
{
SqlConnection conn = new SqlConnection(ConfigurationManager.ConnectionStrings["conn"].ToString());
conn.Open();
String showInventories = "SELECT * FROM tbl_inventories";
SqlCommand cmd = new SqlCommand(showInventories, conn);
cmd.CommandType = CommandType.Text;
cmd.Connection = conn;
SqlDataReader dr = cmd.ExecuteReader();
String qCount = "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tbl_inventories";
cmd.CommandText = "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tbl_inventories";
Int32 count = cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();
dr.Close();
}
i want to store the count query to count variable.