Invalid request. ReportDataRequest property of the GetDataRequest2 object cannot be null. Expected object format is: \r\n

Based on the error response you are getting, it looks like it is expecting a ton of fields that you are not passing along. Based on what you show us, you are only passing along two values when they are expecting a “ReportDataRequest” property that contains more than just BVN. Now if those are the only two that needs to be specified by default, the next issue is that you are simply not building up the $data structure properly to match what it is expecting.

Match up what you are sending in $data to what it is expecting in the service. To do this, print out your JSON $data value and see if it looks like their structure that they are showing in the error message. I assume that is why they are showing you the entire JSON structure in the error message.