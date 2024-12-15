Invalid DOM property `fill-rule`. Did you mean `fillRule`?

Hello,

I get this error message and when I change fill-rule to fillRule it doesn’t work I still have the error message.

Do you have any idea ?

Thank you for your help

My code

<svg
       width="112"
       height="24"
       viewBox="0 0 112 24"
       xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
       <path
            fillRule="evenodd"
            clipRule="evenodd"
I suggest you refer to documentantion on fill-rule and clip-rule:

Note clip-rule is only used with <clipPath> elements.

for those that are confused like me: The user is doing this in a React environment. React wants you to have camelCase forms of attributes, instead of the HTML standard (“kebab-case”). (Side note: TIL that’s called kebab-case.)

Thank you for your answers and in my code what exactly should I do?