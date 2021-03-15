Intrusive ad

Community
#1

I have just encountered an advert taking up about half the page I can’t close:

Ad
Ad1795×913 113 KB

There is also another ad at the bottom of the page as well; under the other one? I manage to close that one and I am still left with a transparent gray bar.

1 Like
#2

@mrlagmer, any ideas?

#3

I used the inspector to hide the ad.

1 Like
#4

I have “Ublock origin” installed, and see very few ads.

#5

Oh yes that is bad. Sorry I will get onto it. Thanks for letting me know.

4 Likes
#6

Ok I have turned it off for now until we can make it work better and not break the site.

3 Likes
#7

great seems u fix it , you can also search in youtube where they show how to fix it out , also must be app for this too .

#8

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.