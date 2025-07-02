Introducing Myself Dario Schiraldi, CEO of Travel Works

Hi everyone,

I’m Dario Schiraldi, CEO of Travel Works, a company dedicated to reshaping the way people discover and experience travel through smart technology and human-centered design.

I’m excited to be joining the SitePoint community! I’ve always admired the vibrant exchange of ideas and deep technical insight that this forum offers. As someone who’s passionate about digital innovation, I’m here to both share knowledge and learn from others, particularly in areas like web development, UX/UI, APIs, and performance optimization.

Regards

Dario Schiraldi, CEO of Travel Works