Introducing Myself and a Question

My name is Bob. I’m 83 years old. I’m retired after a long career in IT starting in the mid '60s. I progressed from mainframe computer operator to programmer (COBOL/PL1/BAL) to analyst to team manager to programming director to CIO/CTO when I retired in 2001.

I got the idea to build a family website, as a hobby and pastime, primarily to preserve a collection of analog content and to convert it to digital for use by subsequent generations. Because I was a programmer, I decided to eschew tools like WordPress that would generate things for me and chose to write my own HTML/CSS/Javascript/SQL Server and SQL. I’m on a continuing journey to learn these languages as well as tools like Virtual Studio Code and Git/Github.

So far, I’ve progressed to a small degree of proficiency with HTML and CSS (and VS Code and Git) but have not really begun the Javascript lessons. I’ve done an online course or 2 on SQL. I do have a website but it is very elemental and lacks anything other than simple presentation. It does not allow user interaction except to scroll through the content. I have more content to host plus a lot more work to make the website interactive for users.

And now the questions: Is this the community for a fellow like me? Is this a place I can come to bring questions about things I don’t understand and to ask for help with problems I encounter?

I ask because I joined another communitey (freecodecamp) and was rather insulted by the brusque tone administrators there take. IMO they lack both cordiality and civility I would expect from anyone who moderates a forum or even who participates on one.