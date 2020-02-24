Interval to test if user is online issue

I have the following script below that is inside a 6 second interval.

I am trying to loop through a DIV container that has a number of div’s and each div has an ID set to an instructor code for identification. Now I want to loop through this container…grab each ID one at a time and test to see if it is still present in the database. If present then it means the instructor is still online and then I will set the CSS to show “online”.

For some reason my code loops through each ID and THEN it calls the ajax function to execute the check.