Intersection Observer first and last elements

There is a section, which has 11 article element tags. I want to observe the first and last article tag, and based on their visibility I want to hide the previous and next click.

Hide the Previous click: when the first element is visible.

Hide next click: when the last element is visible.

CSS flex-box arrangement is such that in the viewport at a time only 3 elements are visible.

i come up with some code:

const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next"); const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous"); let observer = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries) { entries.forEach(entry => { console.log(entry); if (entries[0].isIntersecting) { previousClick.classList.toggle("disableClick"); } if (entries[entries.length-1].isIntersecting) { nextClick.classList.toggle("disableClick"); } }); }) var allArticleInSection = document.querySelectorAll("section.slider article"); allArticleInSection.forEach( section => { observer.observe(section); });

My understanding is these lines are not written correctly as they are not part of a nodelist:

what can be the course to correct them?