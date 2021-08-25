Intersection Observer first and last elements

JavaScript
#1

There is a section, which has 11 article element tags. I want to observe the first and last article tag, and based on their visibility I want to hide the previous and next click.

Hide the Previous click: when the first element is visible.
Hide next click: when the last element is visible.

CSS flex-box arrangement is such that in the viewport at a time only 3 elements are visible.

i come up with some code:

const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous");
let observer = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries) {
	entries.forEach(entry => {
    console.log(entry);
    if (entries[0].isIntersecting) {
    	previousClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
    }
    if (entries[entries.length-1].isIntersecting) {
    	nextClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
    }
	});

})

var allArticleInSection = document.querySelectorAll("section.slider article");

allArticleInSection.forEach( section => {
	observer.observe(section);
});

My understanding is these lines are not written correctly as they are not part of a nodelist:

what can be the course to correct them?

#2

Hi @codeispoetry, you can get a reference to the actual DOM element via the entry.target property, and then check for the index in the articles in the node list like so:

const articles = document.querySelectorAll('.slider article')
const nextClick = document.querySelector('.next')
const previousClick = document.querySelector('.previous')

const observer = new IntersectionObserver(entries => {
  entries.forEach(entry => {
    if (entry.target === articles[0]) {
      previousClick.classList.toggle('disableClick', !entry.isIntersecting)
    }

    if (entry.target === articles[articles.length - 1]) {
      nextClick.classList.toggle('disableClick', !entry.isIntersecting)
    }
  })
})

// ...

Or for only 3 articles visible at a time (if I understand your setup correctly):

const articles = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.slider article'))
const nextClick = document.querySelector('.next')
const previousClick = document.querySelector('.previous')

const observer = new IntersectionObserver(entries => {
  entries.forEach(entry => {
    const index = articles.indexOf(entry.target)

    if (index % 3 === 0) {
      previousClick.classList.toggle('disableClick', !entry.isIntersecting)
    }

    if (index % 3 === 2) {
      nextClick.classList.toggle('disableClick', !entry.isIntersecting)
    }
  })
})

// ...
#3

Hi @m3g4p0p

for (let i = 0 ; i < allSectionArticleNumber; i++) { 
	nodeHolidayClass[i].classList.remove("holidayclass");
}

allSectionArticleNumber = 3 in current situation. would it be possible to be certain that this should run only when nodeHolidayClass[i] actually exists? It is possible in certain situations that

nodeHolidayClass[0]
nodeHolidayClass[1] → This may not be existing in certain situation.
nodeHolidayClass[2] → This may not be existing in certain situation.

we have to check true or false.
I can use if statement, but is there any condensed way to shorten it?