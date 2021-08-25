Intersection Observer first and last elements

There is a section, which has 11 article element tags. I want to observe the first and last article tag, and based on their visibility I want to hide the previous and next click.
Hide the Previous click: when the first element is visible.
Hide next click: when the last element is visible.
CSS flex-box arrangement is such that in the
viewport at a time only
3 elements are visible.
i come up with some code:
const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous");
let observer = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries) {
entries.forEach(entry => {
console.log(entry);
if (entries[0].isIntersecting) {
previousClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
}
if (entries[entries.length-1].isIntersecting) {
nextClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
}
});
})
var allArticleInSection = document.querySelectorAll("section.slider article");
allArticleInSection.forEach( section => {
observer.observe(section);
});
My understanding is these lines are not written correctly as they are not part of a nodelist:
what can be the course to correct them?