Intersection Observer first and last elements

JavaScript
#1

There is a section, which has 11 article element tags. I want to observe the first and last article tag, and based on their visibility I want to hide the previous and next click.

Hide the Previous click: when the first element is visible.
Hide next click: when the last element is visible.

CSS flex-box arrangement is such that in the viewport at a time only 3 elements are visible.

i come up with some code:

const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous");
let observer = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries) {
	entries.forEach(entry => {
    console.log(entry);
    if (entries[0].isIntersecting) {
    	previousClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
    }
    if (entries[entries.length-1].isIntersecting) {
    	nextClick.classList.toggle("disableClick");
    }
	});

})

var allArticleInSection = document.querySelectorAll("section.slider article");

allArticleInSection.forEach( section => {
	observer.observe(section);
});

My understanding is these lines are not written correctly as they are not part of a nodelist:

image
image980×669 75.3 KB

what can be the course to correct them?