Intersection observer discussing lots of examples

Hi there,
The full source code is available here.
I am facing difficulty understanding this →
// Next we want to create a function that will be called when that element is intersected
function handleIntersection(entries) {
// The callback will return an array of entries, even if you are only observing a single item
entries.map((entry) => {
if (entry.isIntersecting) {
entry.target.classList.add('visible')
} else {
entry.target.classList.remove('visible')
}
});
}
The JS
map function creates a new array →
What is
entry here?