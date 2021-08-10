Intersection observer discussing lots of examples

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: could not connect that to my example posted.

entries.map((entry) => { ...do stuff to entry here });

In truth, your example (being that it doesnt actually return a value, it’s manipulating DOM elements) should probably be a forEach , rather than a map .

The idea of the map is to take an input array, and return a different array with manipulated values for each element.

What your code is tryhing to do is to use the elements of the array to change some aspect of their linked DOM elements. Different use case.