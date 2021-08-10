Intersection observer discussing lots of examples

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

The full source code is available here.

I am facing difficulty understanding this →

// Next we want to create a function that will be called when that element is intersected
function handleIntersection(entries) {
  // The callback will return an array of entries, even if you are only observing a single item
  entries.map((entry) => {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
      entry.target.classList.add('visible')
    } else {
      entry.target.classList.remove('visible')
    }
  });
}

The JS map function creates a new array →

What is entry here?

#2

entry is the iterated item of the entries array.

map is essentially:

var outarray;
inarray.forEach((x) => {
   ....do stuff to x here;
  outarray.push(x);
}
return outarray;

in one command.

(there’s some nuance, like the fact that x doesnt need to be anything like it started out as at the end, but in broad terms)

1 Like
#3

Thanks, I understand your interpretation, but could not connect that to my example posted.

#4 
  entries.map((entry) => {
   ...do stuff to entry here
  });

In truth, your example (being that it doesnt actually return a value, it’s manipulating DOM elements) should probably be a forEach, rather than a map.

The idea of the map is to take an input array, and return a different array with manipulated values for each element.

What your code is tryhing to do is to use the elements of the array to change some aspect of their linked DOM elements. Different use case.