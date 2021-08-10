Intersection observer discussing lots of examples

Hi there,

The full source code is available here.

I am facing difficulty understanding this →

// Next we want to create a function that will be called when that element is intersected function handleIntersection(entries) { // The callback will return an array of entries, even if you are only observing a single item entries.map((entry) => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { entry.target.classList.add('visible') } else { entry.target.classList.remove('visible') } }); }

The JS map function creates a new array →

