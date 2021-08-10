Intersection observer discussing lots of examples

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

The full source code is available here.

I am facing difficulty understanding this →

// Next we want to create a function that will be called when that element is intersected
function handleIntersection(entries) {
  // The callback will return an array of entries, even if you are only observing a single item
  entries.map((entry) => {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
      entry.target.classList.add('visible')
    } else {
      entry.target.classList.remove('visible')
    }
  });
}

The JS map function creates a new array →

What is entry here?