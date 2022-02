What you’re running into here is developer knowledge.

You (@codeispoetry) know that there is 1 element on the page that matches, and so you seem to assume the browser also knows. But it does not. It may know once the page is rendered, but maybe there is some javascript somewhere that adds more, or removes the one there was. So the browser cannot rely or there being exactly 1. There is 1 right now, but that is contingent; it didn’t have to be that way. So it certainly can’t call the callback function with a single element, since there are situations possible where there will be either less than one or more one.

Therefore, since the browser can’t reasonably be expected to know how many elements there are or will be, using an array is safest, since it’s easy to represent any amount of elements using an array.