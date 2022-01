The Js creates an element which I’ve called myObserver and I’ve placed it in relation to the body at 30% from the top of the viewport. It may help if you make the element visible because at the moment its hidden as its not used for anything other than observing. I’ve added some more height and width so you can now see it at 30% from the top of the page.

/* this element added by JS to act as the observer*/ .myObserver { height: 10px; width: 200px; pointer-events: none; position: absolute; top:30%; z-index: -1; overflow: hidden; background:green }

You can see the element in green in the screenshot above at 30% from the top of the viewport.

As you scroll the page the element moves up as shown in the screenshot below.

When finally the element passes the top of the viewport that means we must have scrolled 30% because that’s where we originally placed it and then the observer gets triggered and the red box shows.

Does that makes sense