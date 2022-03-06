Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

The element called slider has overflow:hidden applied and any width you want.
Slide-wrap is 100% wide but will have overflowing content.
Wrapper is the display:flex element that will allow its children to spill out horizontally from .wrapper.
To slide a screenful of content to the left or right (no matter how many items in view) you just translate .wrapper by 100% or -100% each time.
The calculation you need to make is that you have to work out when to stop sliding one way or the other. That can be done by dividing the number of total items by the number that fit in the viewport and keeping a counter. However as you change screen width a media query will take effect and the number across will change so you probably also need to monitor using matchMedia as well. You would also need to make the same check when you click prev or next.
In my demos I have not implemented the matchMedia check yet as it is on my to do list so is still buggy :slight_smile:
If you want to continue with your current approach then you’d probably need to make all the slides position:absolute and use an aspect ratio technique to hold the space open. Similar to this old demo that was from your old slider thread that was also interested in scroll snapping for mobile.
It’s an interesting problem either way and good practice
var ratio = getSlidesAcross();
if (Math.abs(slideVal) >= ratio - 1) {
I can’t understand that as it is, so some examples might help.
However, I can only assume from its usage that getSlideAcross is the number of slides which could be 5 slides, and that ratio-1 gives us the index number of the last slide as they go from an index of 0 to an index of 4.
I can only assume that Math.abs is leftover from prevSlide code to protect against negative values.
What that line of code does, it it checks if we’re at the last slide. If we are at the last slide then there is no next slide, so it returns early out of the function.
I would check with tests to help ensure that the boundaries of slideVal and getSlidesAcross() are being properly catered for, and adjust that if statement to be:
var lastSlideIndex = getSlidesAcross() - 1;
if (slideVal >= lastSlideIndex) {
Paul has explained it and I know it’s not very elegant. I’m sure it could be better organsied.
The getSlidesAcross finds out how many slides can fit. If for example there’s 4 across and there are 12 slides then we know that we can only slide 2 times (2 x 4) and that will leave 4 items in the viewport.
I use each slideVal and multiply it by 100 so that the transform can be -100%, -200% and so on when using the next button. For the previous button we just need to check the slideVal counter is zero in order to stop sliding as that will be back at the start.
There is a behaviour that I haven’t yet catered for and that is if you resize the screen the number of items across will change which means that the slideVal will need adjusting. I was going to use matchMedia to do that but not got around to it.
Initially the demo was to be a simple example to show how to slide using the wrapper rather than individual items but then I added the media queries and that adds some complexity. I was trying to avoid using the resize event or any width detection routines. The information is available from the custom css variables for each layout change.
The general rule is that you should notice improvements in your own code after 6 months has passed, due to your own improvement and learnings. I find that the timeframe seems to be much less than that though.
I had a go at your IntersectionObserver method just to see how far I could get
Here’s the result:
and with swipe only for mobile:
I managed to get it working by allowing the Intersection Observer to add and remove the active class if it was visible or not. This means that you just stop sliding (using next) if the last item has an active class because that means all are visible. For the previous button you stop sliding when you are at the start.
The above was quite easy to implement and required little code however it failed when the screen size was adjusted and less elements were visible but the element was translated too far for the smaller screen. The option I chose was to use matchMedia to detect the media query change (where items across are changed) and then reset the slider to the start.
Another issue I ran into was that the next and previous buttons were too quick for the intersection observer and were allowing the elements to scroll before the Intersection Observer added the active classes. Therefore I added a transition end check to the buttons so that they could only be pressed once a transition had ended.
Another issue I noticed with your original code as that the active classes were no added if the bottom of the window was covering part of the slider so I set the threshold to a small fraction to avoid this.
That all seemed to work and is pretty straight forward (there may still be bugs of course) but as a proof of concept it works. I have no idea if it wouldn’t have been better to calculate the available widths by hand and use resize events etc but I was trying to avoid that.
I’m sure Paul or one of the others can point to improvements or better methods but as a starting point I think it’s quite useful.
Hope it can help with your own requirements in some way.