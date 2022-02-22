Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

JavaScript
#1 
let options= {};
let counter = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(counter);
    } 
  })
}
console.log(counter);

let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

Intersection observer api is working fine, and doing its job, but when the variable counter ios not updating globally, and 2 fires before the 1 ↓

Is there a way to update counter globally so that updated value is available outside the function.




#2

I may be missing the obvious but you only ever call Number 2 once at the start and you call it before any functions have taken place so obviously it will be zero and then it never gets called again.

If you were to check in the dev tools console and write console.log(counter) it would return 3 (or whatever the current value is.

#3

Sir, this is the position:







#4

@PaulOB’s comments can be confirmed with clearer console.logs.

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
    entries.forEach(entry=> {
        if (entry.isIntersecting) {
            counter = counter + 1
            console.log('handler', counter)
        } 
    })
}
console.log('global', counter)
#5

If I rephrase the question how can the counter valuee be globally updated to the new value, different from “0”?

#6

It is being updated, just a time after the global code has finished executing.

Just to demonstrate I have amended your codepen and added a button, which when clicked will output the current global counter.

#7 
let options= {};
let counter = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(counter);
    } 
  })
}
setTimeout(function(){console.log(counter)},1500);

let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

I added this:

setTimeout(function(){console.log(counter)},1500);

This helped me to understand what is happening.
#8

That was my first thought :slight_smile:

Glad you’ve got it.

