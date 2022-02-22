Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

let options= {}; let counter = 0; function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { entries.forEach(entry=> { if (entry.isIntersecting) { counter = counter + 1; console.log(counter); } }) } console.log(counter); let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options); const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur"); recurAll.forEach(recur => { observer.observe(recur); });

Intersection observer api is working fine, and doing its job, but when the variable counter ios not updating globally, and 2 fires before the 1 ↓

Is there a way to update counter globally so that updated value is available outside the function.