Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I wanted to design a slider, which should capture the number of sliding units based on the number of slides visible in the viewport o

I had a go at your IntersectionObserver method just to see how far I could get

Here’s the result:

I managed to get it working by allowing the Intersection Observer to add and remove the active class if it was visible or not. This means that you just stop sliding (using next) if the last item has an active class because that means all are visible. For the previous button you stop sliding when you are at the start.

The above was quite easy to implement and required little code however it failed when the screen size was adjusted and less elements were visible but the element was translated too far for the smaller screen. The option I chose was to use matchMedia to detect the media query change (where items across are changed) and then reset the slider to the start.

Another issue I ran into was that the next and previous buttons were too quick for the intersection observer and were allowing the elements to scroll before the Intersection Observer added the active classes. Therefore I added a transition end check to the buttons so that they could only be pressed once a transition had ended.

Another issue I noticed with your original code as that the active classes were no added if the bottom of the window was covering part of the slider so I set the threshold to a small fraction to avoid this.

That all seemed to work and is pretty straight forward (there may still be bugs of course) but as a proof of concept it works. I have no idea if it wouldn’t have been better to calculate the available widths by hand and use resize events etc but I was trying to avoid that.

I’m sure Paul or one of the others can point to improvements or better methods but as a starting point I think it’s quite useful.

Hope it can help with your own requirements in some way.