Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

JavaScript
#1 
let options= {};
let counter = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(counter);
    } 
  })
}
console.log(counter);

let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

Intersection observer api is working fine, and doing its job, but when the variable counter ios not updating globally, and 2 fires before the 1 ↓

Is there a way to update counter globally so that updated value is available outside the function.

#2

I may be missing the obvious but you only ever call Number 2 once at the start and you call it before any functions have taken place so obviously it will be zero and then it never gets called again.

If you were to check in the dev tools console and write console.log(counter) it would return 3 (or whatever the current value is.

#3

Sir, this is the position:

#4

@PaulOB’s comments can be confirmed with clearer console.logs.

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
    entries.forEach(entry=> {
        if (entry.isIntersecting) {
            counter = counter + 1
            console.log('handler', counter)
        } 
    })
}
console.log('global', counter)
#5

If I rephrase the question how can the counter valuee be globally updated to the new value, different from “0”?

#6

It is being updated, just a time after the global code has finished executing.

Just to demonstrate I have amended your codepen and added a button, which when clicked will output the current global counter.

#7 
let options= {};
let counter = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(counter);
    } 
  })
}
setTimeout(function(){console.log(counter)},1500);

let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

I added this:

setTimeout(function(){console.log(counter)},1500);

This helped me to understand what is happening.
#8

That was my first thought :slight_smile:

Glad you’ve got it.

#9

if (entry.isIntersecting)

For above If I want to take the negated version(not):

if (! entry.isIntersecting) Is that wrong or such kind of sysntax doesn’t exists?

some are intersecting, and those that are not intersecting I have to do something with them.

#10

That syntax does exist, but what are you trying to achieve? I’m just asking because you possibly have the options settings to consider?

#11

Initilally all div has active class, but those div’s that are not intersecting the browser I want to delete the active class from them, so that I can build further logic with slider.

I also tried entry.isIntersecting == false but that doesn’t work to generate logic for non intersecting div’s.

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(entry.target);
    } 
    if (entry.isIntersecting == false) {
      entry.target.classList.remove('.active');
    }
  })
}
#12

Unfortunately it doesn’t appear to work that way.

On initial setup of the observers it fires as you would expect on all of the images out of view. Then on scrolling down it only fires on an image going out of view. In short without utilising the DOM you don’t have access to the other elements (Not that I can see anyway).

My first thought is why do they have to all be active before scrolling? It would obviously be easier to toggle the active class on intersection of one image. Maybe I am missing something, but it seem the logic needs to be flipped.

edit: I am scrabbling around with this a bit myself, so others here may have a more qualified opinion.

#13

Those were my thoughts also. Surely you can just add the class to the image that intersects and then you can still access anything else because they won’t have that class.

#15

I have finally created a slider here: https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/pen/OJOdQze?editors=0110

With its JS code, which looks like →

let options= {
  threshold:[1]
};
let counter = 0;
let totalSlides = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    totalSlides = totalSlides + 1;
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
      counter = counter + 1;
      console.log(entry.target);
    } 
  })
}

setTimeout(function() {
  var totalDiv = document.querySelectorAll('.active');
  console.log(counter);
  for (let i = counter; i < totalSlides; i++) {
    totalDiv[i].classList.remove('active');
    totalDiv[i].classList.add('right');
  } 
  
},1500);



let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

// setTimeout(function(){console.log(counter)},1500);


// Slider logic for next

const next = document.querySelector('.next');
next.addEventListener("click", clickNext);
function clickNext(ev) {
  ev.preventDefault();
  const currentVisible = document.querySelectorAll('.active:not(.left):not(.right)'); 
  const onlyRight = document.querySelectorAll('.right');
  const whichLesser = Math.min(counter, onlyRight.length);
  for (let i = 0; i < whichLesser; i++) {
    onlyRight[i].classList.remove('right');
    onlyRight[i].classList.add('active');
    currentVisible[i].classList.add('left');
    currentVisible[i].classList.remove('active');    
  } 
}


// Slider logic for prev

const prev = document.querySelector('.prev');
prev.addEventListener("click", clickPrev);
function clickPrev(ev) {
  ev.preventDefault(); 
  const currentVisible = document.querySelectorAll('.active:not(.left):not(.right)'); 
  const onlyLeft = document.querySelectorAll('.left');
  const whichLesser = Math.min(counter, onlyLeft.length);
  for (let i = 0; i < whichLesser; i++) {
    onlyLeft[onlyLeft.length - 1 - i].classList.remove('left'); 
    onlyLeft[onlyLeft.length - 1 - i].classList.add('active');
    currentVisible[currentVisible.length -1 - i].classList.remove('active');  
    currentVisible[currentVisible.length -1 - i].classList.add('right');   
  }
}

I wanted to design a slider, which should capture the number of sliding units based on the number of slides visible in the viewport out of the total number of slides in the DOM, and based on that same number of items should slide on next/previous clicks.

Case 1, for example: On 1400PX view port 3 items are visible then on next/prev 3 items should slide.

Case 2, for example: On 800PX view port 2 items are visible then on next/prev 2 items should slide.

This case list is not exhaustive, they are just a couple of possibilities. The idea was that the Intersection Observer API should make decisions on how many items to slide based on the current number of items visible.

Initially active class is set on all, but this code ensure that active class should be withdrawn to elements which are not visible to Intersection Observer API:

setTimeout(function() {
  var totalDiv = document.querySelectorAll('.active');
  console.log(counter);
  for (let i = counter; i < totalSlides; i++) {
    totalDiv[i].classList.remove('active');
    totalDiv[i].classList.add('right');
  } 
  
},1500);

P.S. Counter is the number of divs visible to Intersection Observer API

But there will be situations when multiple of counters will not exist such as:

3counter + 1
3counter + 2 etc

So, I have put a condition on the logic:

const whichLesser = Math.min(counter, onlyRight.length);
const whichLesser = Math.min(counter, onlyLeft.length);

The above will ensure that in the absence of quantities less than “counter” only that number should slide so that not to make viewport empty of div’s

But there is a problem:

  1. Last element does not scroll, but when
  2. I open it in console/developer mode and it does scrolls.

I have reproduced it here.