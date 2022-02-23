Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

let options= {};
let counter = 0;
function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) {
entries.forEach(entry=> {
if (entry.isIntersecting) {
counter = counter + 1;
console.log(counter);
}
})
}
console.log(counter);
let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
observer.observe(recur);
});
Intersection observer api is working fine, and doing its job, but when the variable counter ios not updating globally, and 2 fires before the 1 ↓
Is there a way to update counter globally so that updated value is available outside the function.