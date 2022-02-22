Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider

let options= {};
let counter = 0;

function calculateVisibleDiv(entries) { 
  entries.forEach(entry=> {
    if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        counter = counter + 1;
        console.log(counter);
    } 
  })
}
console.log(counter);

let observer= new IntersectionObserver(calculateVisibleDiv,options);
const recurAll = document.querySelectorAll(".recur");
recurAll.forEach(recur => {
  observer.observe(recur);
});

Intersection observer api is working fine, and doing its job, but when the variable counter ios not updating globally, and 2 fires before the 1 ↓

Is there a way to update counter globally so that updated value is available outside the function.

I may be missing the obvious but you only ever call Number 2 once at the start and you call it before any functions have taken place so obviously it will be zero and then it never gets called again.

If you were to check in the dev tools console and write console.log(counter) it would return 3 (or whatever the current value is.