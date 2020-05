Hi from windy, freezing 8° C York UK,

Currently building this site:

http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/

but the internal search (Triggered when you click the search icon in the top nav) does not work, it always returns a 401 error

Here is the actual site fully built:

TemplateMonster Demo for Private Teacher Responsive Website Template #58042 Before you purchase it, get the look and feel of the high quality Private Teacher Responsive Website Template (#58042) by viewing the demo. View the pages, examine the images, press the buttons, ex

Notice how the internal search (Left of Contacts Nav point) does work.

My question:

“Why does my internal search not work?”

Thanks in advance