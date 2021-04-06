Internal + External Stylesheets

What is wrong with internal stylesheets?

First off, I am working on a simple project right now with maybe only a dozen web pages, so in that case it is probably less of a sin, right?

But even for larger websites, I was wondering if i could have common styles in an external stylesheet, and then styles specific to a particular web page be internal to that web page?

Again, I haven’t coded HTML and CSS in years, so trying to get back in the swing of things!