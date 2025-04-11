Intercept Push Notification From Server To Phone With Javascript

I converted a webpage to an app using Dotnet MAUI. I’m trying to implement push notification on the webpage which is now an app but not sure how to go about it. I saw a post on using the Push API in conjunction with a service worker to get notifications from a server but it wasn’t real clear and I’m not sure if what attempting to do is even possible. The online post I saw showed how to listen for a notification sent to a website using Javascript.

However, I would like to know if I can listen for the notification using service worker and javascript to listen for the notification if the server sends a notification to a particular device. So basically the following is what I need to happen if possible:

First I setup the Push Notification API on the server to send a notification to various devices (phone, tablets, etc.).

Second intercept the notification sent to a device using Javascript.

Please comment whether this is possible and if not what is an alternative.