Good day everyone

I was trying to integrate YouTube API Data V3 In PHP and MySQL when i encountered the

following error below.

Fatal error: Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1292

Incorrect datetime value: ‘2022-05-25T15:39:37Z’ for column ‘published_at’ at row 1 in

C:\laragon\www\phpyoutube\index.php:50 Stack trace: #0 C:\laragon\www\phpyoutube\index.php

(50): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in C:\laragon\www\phpyoutube\index.php on

line 50

See my code below

<?php $key = "AIzaSyAuLaef1brTUulVUQQaAFzOSdjqCf0Gm2M"; $base_url = "https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/"; $channelid = "UCBVDN0GxaRsmtXbsn11kmeQ"; $maxResult = 10; $API_URL = $base_url . "search?order=date&part=snippet&channelid=" . $channelid . "&maxResults=" . $maxResult . "&key=" . $key; /*You can make it according to date or without date as below $API_URL = $base_url . "search?order=date&part=snippet&channelid=" . $channelid . "&maxResult=" . $maxResult . "&key=" . $key; Without date $API_URL = $base_url . "search?part=snippet&channelid=" . $channelid . "&maxResult=" . $maxResult . "&key=" . $key; */ $videos = json_decode(file_get_contents($API_URL)); include "Dbconnect.php"; $db = new Dbconnect(); $conn = $db->connect(); //echo "<pre>"; //print_r($videos); foreach ($videos->items as $video) { $sql = "INSERT INTO videos (id, video_type, video_id, title, thumbnail_url, published_at) VALUES (NULL, 1, :vid, :title, :turl, :pdate)"; $stmt = $conn->prepare($sql); //$stmt->bindParam(":vtype", 1); $stmt->bindParam(":vid", $video->id->videoId); $stmt->bindParam(":title", $video->snippet->title); $stmt->bindParam(":turl", $video->snippet->thumbnails->high->url); $stmt->bindParam(":pdate", $video->snippet->publishedAt); $stmt->execute(); } ?>

Kindly help