Integrate virtual tour on website

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,

I made a virtual tour that I exported and saved in my dropbox to have a link. The vitruel tour consists of a folder with html code and different images inside. I want to upload it on my website. I have looked at some tutorials that deal with embed link, other tutorials that indicate that with dropbox, it is necessary to modify the link of the virtual tour by adding dl.dropboxusercontent.com or change dl=0 by raw=1, but I can’t do it, because I don’t know much about it.

Has anyone done this before or knows more about it than I do? I think it’s not complicated because I tried with a virtual tour from a website, and it worked (but it was in .js while mine is in .html)

Thanks for your help

#2

From 3rd October 2016 Dropbox discontinued the ability to render Dropbox content in a browser via links.

You need to upload everything to your server.

#3

But on my website I also have some carousels where the images are saving in my dropbox and they are correctly displayed on the website