Integrate virtual tour on website

Hello,

I made a virtual tour that I exported and saved in my dropbox to have a link. The vitruel tour consists of a folder with html code and different images inside. I want to upload it on my website. I have looked at some tutorials that deal with embed link, other tutorials that indicate that with dropbox, it is necessary to modify the link of the virtual tour by adding dl.dropboxusercontent.com or change dl=0 by raw=1, but I can’t do it, because I don’t know much about it.

Has anyone done this before or knows more about it than I do? I think it’s not complicated because I tried with a virtual tour from a website, and it worked (but it was in .js while mine is in .html)

Thanks for your help