Instead of a play button, a girl is shown

<video src="babyGirl.MOV" controls loop width="100%">Your browser doesn't support this movie.</video>

I have the code above at http://form.kr/test/video.php

if a user opens the page with chrome of deskTop, a girl is shown. and when the user clicks the play button on the bottom, she is dancing. but with a browser of mobile phone it is different from the browser of deskTop and it is like the followig.

(1) If a user opens the page above with Safari or Chrome of his/her mobile phone,

A play button is shown. (2) if the user clicks the play button, the movie is playing, i.e a girl is dancing.

I like to make it like the target result below.

(1) If a user opens the page above with Safari or Chrome of his/her mobile phone,

Instead of the play button, a girl is shown. (2) if a user clicks the girl, actually any where on the screen, the girl is dancing as the movie is playing…

Can I make it my target result above with your help?