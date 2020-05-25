Installing R and R Shiny on localhost

Hi all!
I cannot find an answer to this anywhere! Im running WAMP as my localhost a Windows computer. How can I install R and R Shiny? I was hoping it would be a one click install, but Im not sure its even possible?
Thanks
Hi all!
I cannot find an answer to this anywhere! Im running WAMP as my localhost a Windows computer. How can I install R and R Shiny? I was hoping it would be a one click install, but Im not sure its even possible?
Thanks
Please give us the page you followed to install it. Then tell us what step you failed at.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.