Installation of Visual Studio community without internet connection

Hi I’m trying to install Visual Studio 2015 without internet connection and I’m guiding myself with these web pages.
I don’t know exactly how to use those commands, so try using this command vs_community.exe /layout C:\Users\Jesus\Documents\2015 VS en español 3082 --lang es-Es --add Microsoft.VisualStudio.WorkloadNativeDesktop --includeRecommended
After using the command, only this image appears
But I can’t install, and I don’t get any errors either.
Previously I had already installed Visual Studio on another PC, but it had never given me installation problems, but now that I have had failures in my internet service, I was forced to use commands. But I don’t understand much, can you help me.
I will thank you very much.