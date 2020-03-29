Install vue/cli app with yarn raise errors

#1

Hello,
Trying to install vue/cli app with yarn selected in command wizard:
vue create yhostels

I got error :

Vue CLI v4.1.1
Failed to check for updates
Creating project in /mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/VApps/yhostels.
Initializing git repository...
Installing CLI plugins. This might take a while...

00h00m00s 0/0: :  ERROR  Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'


Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'


    at makeError (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:174:9)
    at Promise.all.then.arr (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:278:16)
    at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:86:5)

I have yarn installed :

$ yarn --version                  
0.32

Kubuntu 18
Did I miss some options?

Thanks!

#2

0.32 looks to be very old for yarn.

Did it install cmdtest instead? https://github.com/Joystream/helpdesk/issues/16

If so, the following post has help for you. https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/issues/3708

saying:

To correct this run the following command:
sudo apt-get -o Dpkg::Options::="--force-overwrite" install yarn

Then run sudo apt install yarn and yarn init should work properly.
#3

Other ubunto users experiencing and resolving the same problem are found at https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/issues/3189

#4

