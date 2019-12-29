Install vue/cli app with yarn raise errors

Hello,
Trying to install vue/cli app with yarn selected in command wizard:
vue create yhostels
I got error :
Vue CLI v4.1.1
Failed to check for updates
��� Creating project in /mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/VApps/yhostels.
���� Initializing git repository...
��� Installing CLI plugins. This might take a while...
00h00m00s 0/0: : ERROR Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'
Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'
at makeError (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:174:9)
at Promise.all.then.arr (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:278:16)
at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:86:5)
I have yarn installed :
$ yarn --version
0.32
Kubuntu 18
Did I miss some options?
Thanks!