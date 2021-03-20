Install latest stable version rather than dev-master

When I try to replicate this, it happens when I have the following in my composer.json :

{ "minimum-stability": "dev" }

When I then require phplicengine/bitly it will indeed install dev-master .

However, when I either

remove that line, or change the minimum-stability to stable (which is the default value), or add "prefer-stable": true to composer.json

Then in all of those cases it will install version ^1.0 rather than dev-master .