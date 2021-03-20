Install latest stable version rather than dev-master

When I try to install https://packagist.org/packages/phplicengine/bitly simply by
composer require phplicengine/bitly it installs dev-master rather than the latest version. why? Isn’t it because of ‘v’ in its version? ‘v’ better not be used in GitHub tags?

When I try to replicate this, it happens when I have the following in my composer.json:

{
   "minimum-stability": "dev"
}

When I then require phplicengine/bitly it will indeed install dev-master.
However, when I either

  1. remove that line, or
  2. change the minimum-stability to stable (which is the default value), or
  3. add "prefer-stable": true to composer.json

Then in all of those cases it will install version ^1.0 rather than dev-master.

See https://getcomposer.org/doc/04-schema.md#minimum-stability for more information. The section for prefer-stable is right below it.

So it doesn’t have anything to do with v in version numbers?
I don’t have neither below to enforce installing dev.
{ "minimum-stability": "dev" }
I saw many packages that they install latest stable version instead of dev, but they don’t have those commands you mentioned, neither.
for example see this one: https://github.com/doctrine/cache/blob/1.10.x/composer.json
it doesn’t have any composer json commands you mentioned but it still installs the latest version. Why?
Please advise.