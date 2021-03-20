Install latest stable version rather than dev-master

PHP
#1

When I try to install https://packagist.org/packages/phplicengine/bitly simply by
composer require phplicengine/bitly it installs dev-master rather than the latest version. why? Isn’t it because of ‘v’ in its version? ‘v’ better not be used in GitHub tags?

#2

When I try to replicate this, it happens when I have the following in my composer.json:

{
   "minimum-stability": "dev"
}

When I then require phplicengine/bitly it will indeed install dev-master.
However, when I either

  1. remove that line, or
  2. change the minimum-stability to stable (which is the default value), or
  3. add "prefer-stable": true to composer.json

Then in all of those cases it will install version ^1.0 rather than dev-master.

See https://getcomposer.org/doc/04-schema.md#minimum-stability for more information. The section for prefer-stable is right below it.