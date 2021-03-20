Install latest stable version rather than dev-master

When I try to install https://packagist.org/packages/phplicengine/bitly simply by
composer require phplicengine/bitly it installs dev-master rather than the latest version. why? Isn’t it because of ‘v’ in its version? ‘v’ better not be used in GitHub tags?
When I try to replicate this, it happens when I have the following in my
composer.json:
{
"minimum-stability": "dev"
}
When I then require
phplicengine/bitly it will indeed install
dev-master.
However, when I either
- remove that line, or
- change the
minimum-stabilityto
stable(which is the default value), or
- add
"prefer-stable": trueto
composer.json
Then in all of those cases it will install version
^1.0 rather than
dev-master.
See https://getcomposer.org/doc/04-schema.md#minimum-stability for more information. The section for
prefer-stable is right below it.