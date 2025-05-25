Inspecting a csv file

I want to ensure an uploaded file is in th e correct format
<form action="upload_sites_engine.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="file" name="fileToUpload" accept=".csv">
<input type="submit" value="Upload" name="submit">
</form>
and im using this to handle it
<?php
session_start();
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
include 'db/pdo_conn.php';
` $open = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'], "r");
while (($data = fgetcsv($open, 1000, ",")) !== false) {
$array[] = $data;
}
fclose($open);
if($array[0][0] != 'site_id') {
header("location: index.php?add_site_error");
} else {
$handle = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'],'r');
$sql = "INSERT INTO sites
(site_id,name,x_coord,y_coord
) VALUES (
:site_id,:site_name,:site_x_coord,:site_y_coord
)";
//echo $sql;
$statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);
fgetcsv($handle); // read and ignore header
while($data = fgetcsv($handle)) {
$statement->execute([
':site_id' => $data[0],
':site_name' => $data[1],
':site_x_coord' => $data[2],
':site_y_coord' => $data[3]
]);
}
fclose($handle);
unset($_SESSION['success_message']);
header("location: index.php?add_site_success");
}
}
?>
Is it correct that I’m opening the fiile 2 times
Also, I want to confirm the format by checking the 1st element in the csv file is site_id, ok?
As it stands now, I gett