Inspecting a csv file

I want to ensure an uploaded file is in th e correct format

<form action="upload_sites_engine.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <input type="file" name="fileToUpload" accept=".csv"> <input type="submit" value="Upload" name="submit"> </form>

and im using this to handle it

<?php session_start(); if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") { include 'db/pdo_conn.php'; ` $open = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'], "r"); while (($data = fgetcsv($open, 1000, ",")) !== false) { $array[] = $data; } fclose($open); if($array[0][0] != 'site_id') { header("location: index.php?add_site_error"); } else { $handle = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'],'r'); $sql = "INSERT INTO sites (site_id,name,x_coord,y_coord ) VALUES ( :site_id,:site_name,:site_x_coord,:site_y_coord )"; //echo $sql; $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql); fgetcsv($handle); // read and ignore header while($data = fgetcsv($handle)) { $statement->execute([ ':site_id' => $data[0], ':site_name' => $data[1], ':site_x_coord' => $data[2], ':site_y_coord' => $data[3] ]); } fclose($handle); unset($_SESSION['success_message']); header("location: index.php?add_site_success"); } } ?>

Is it correct that I’m opening the fiile 2 times

Also, I want to confirm the format by checking the 1st element in the csv file is site_id, ok?

As it stands now, I gett

