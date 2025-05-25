Inspecting a csv file

I want to ensure an uploaded file is in th e correct format

<form action="upload_sites_engine.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="file" name="fileToUpload" accept=".csv">
<input type="submit" value="Upload" name="submit">
</form>

and im using this to handle it

<?php
session_start();
  if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {

    include 'db/pdo_conn.php'; 
    
`	$open = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'], "r");

			while (($data = fgetcsv($open, 1000, ",")) !== false) {
				$array[] = $data;
			}

			fclose($open);

	if($array[0][0] != 'site_id') {
		
	  header("location: index.php?add_site_error");

	} else {

	  $handle = fopen($_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'],'r');
	  
	  $sql = "INSERT INTO sites 
	  (site_id,name,x_coord,y_coord
	  ) VALUES (
	  :site_id,:site_name,:site_x_coord,:site_y_coord
	  )";
	  
	  //echo $sql;
	  
	  $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);

	fgetcsv($handle); // read and ignore header
	
	while($data = fgetcsv($handle))  {
		  

		  $statement->execute([
			':site_id' => $data[0],
			':site_name' => $data[1],
			':site_x_coord' => $data[2],
			':site_y_coord' => $data[3]
		   ]);

	  }

	fclose($handle);

	unset($_SESSION['success_message']);

	header("location: index.php?add_site_success");
	}
}
?>

Is it correct that I’m opening the fiile 2 times
Also, I want to confirm the format by checking the 1st element in the csv file is site_id, ok?
As it stands now, I gett

There’s a stray single quote at the beginning of this line - is it in the code?