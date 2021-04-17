Inside a nested object, how to get this to refer to the main object?

I don’t know your end goal, but I can’t help but think that steering clear of the OOP route might be a good idea.

Something that crossed my mind, but doesn’t an object literal fall under the ‘singleton’ pattern?

If you are to stick to OOP, would it be more advantageous to have your code defined as a class instead, so that you can create unique objects each time?

Refactoring example

The following is an example where refactoring and following the DRY(Don’t repeat yourself) principle might come in.

Looking at your functions or methods here, they are almost identical. The one and only unique thing is innerText.

headings: { pizza: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian Pizza'; return tempHeading; }, curry: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry'; return tempHeading; }, burger: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger'; return tempHeading; }, },

So maybe this could be changed to one method and a lookup

// data to lookup foodTypes = { pizza: 'Italian Pizza', curry: 'Chicken Curry', burger: 'Mushroom Burger' } // one method instead getHeadings (foodType) { const heading = document.createElement('h2') heading.textContent = this.foodTypes[foodType] return heading }

Less coding if you want to add an other food type.

So this is my play with your code. I opted in the end to drop wrapping everything up in an object.

const foodHeadings = { pizza: 'Italian Pizza', curry: 'Chicken Curry', burger: 'Mushroom Burger' } // A more general function, not restricted to creating only headings // if no second argument is given, returns paragraphs const getElementWithText = (text, elementType = 'p') => { const element = document.createElement(elementType) element.textContent = text return element } const getFoodHeadings = (foodTypes) => { return foodTypes.flatMap( (foodType) => { // first do a lookup and then assign to foodText const foodText = foodHeadings[foodType] // did foodType exist or is foodText undefined? return (foodText) ? getElementWithText(foodText, 'h2') // yes return the new element : [] // no return an empty array. this will be filtered out by flatMap } ) } const food = ['pizza', 'curry', 'burger', 'salad'] console.dir(getFoodHeadings(food)) Array(3) [0]: h2 [1]: h2 [2]: h2

FlatMap

Instead of forEach I have used flatMap to populate the array only if a foodtype exists in foodHeadings.

Examples of use

[1, 2, 3, [4, 5]].flatMap(function (x) { return x }) // [1,2,3,4,5] [1, 2, 3, [], 4, 5].flatMap(function (x) { return x }) // [1,2,3,4,5] ignores empty array [1, 2, 3, 'a', 4, 5].flatMap( function (x) { // is not(!) not a number(isNaN) e.g. a number return (!isNaN(x)) ? x * 2 : [] // not a number } ) // [2,4,6,8,10]

This is just my take, I’m sure others here may think differently