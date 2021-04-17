Inside a nested object, how to get this to refer to the main object?

I have the following code:

const page = {
      elements: {
    //
    heading(value) {
        return this.headings[`${value}`]()
              },
    //   
    },
   init() {

   array.forEach(value => {
       const heading = elements.heading(value);
    })
  }
}

Is there a way that I can make this inside elements.heading to refer to page object? I tried get heading but then this only refers to the elements object, Is there a way I can use the getter to refer to the page object.

#2

Yeah the trick is to use the bind() method of functions. You can put this in your init()…

// Bind your heading function to 'this' (the page object at this point in time to your init method) 
// and assign it back to the function. Now heading function will use this as the page object.
this.elements.heading = this.elements.heading.bind(this);

I hope this helps. For more information, look up the bind() method for binding different object reference for this.

#3

Bind is good to know about, but just a thought — couldn’t heading be swapped for a more generic function like say getValue

Something like this

const page = {
  
  headings: {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3
  },

  getValue: (obj, value) => obj[`${value}`],

  elements: {

  },

  init(arr) {
    arr.forEach(value => {
      console.log(
        // instead of calling heading use getValue passing in the headings obj?
        this.getValue(this.headings, value)
      )
    })
  }
}

page.init(['a','b','c']) // 1, 2, 3
#4

Here is the complete related code, I didn’t add all this at the start because I thought it would be cluttered. my mistake

const page = {
  itemArray: ['pizza', 'curry', 'burger'],
  elements: {
    item: document.createElement('div'),
    image: document.createElement('img'),
    heading(value) {
      return this.headings[`${value}`]();
    },
    para: document.createElement('p'),
    hr: document.createElement('hr'),
  },
  headings: {
    pizza: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian Pizza';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    curry: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    burger: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger';
      return tempHeading;
    },
  },
  init() {
    this.itemArray.forEach((value) => {
      const heading = this.elements.heading(value);
    });
  },
};
#6

This worked, but I ran into a new problem. anyways, Thank you for the help!

#7

You could just call this.headings directly and remove the method from elements. Saves going around the houses.

  init(foodItems) {
    foodItems.forEach((foodType) => {
        const heading = this.headings[foodType]()
        ...
    })
}
#8

Before this, I was doing that where all of the items in elements were variables in the forEach function, but I wanted them to all be in a object of their own, so that things were cleaner and I wanted to create a method which allowed new elements to be inserted in the object.

I might have to go back to that anyways.

#9

I don’t know your end goal, but I can’t help but think that steering clear of the OOP route might be a good idea.

Something that crossed my mind, but doesn’t an object literal fall under the ‘singleton’ pattern?

If you are to stick to OOP, would it be more advantageous to have your code defined as a class instead, so that you can create unique objects each time?

Refactoring example

The following is an example where refactoring and following the DRY(Don’t repeat yourself) principle might come in.

Looking at your functions or methods here, they are almost identical. The one and only unique thing is innerText.

headings: {
    pizza: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian Pizza';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    curry: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    burger: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger';
      return tempHeading;
    },
  },

So maybe this could be changed to one method and a lookup

// data to lookup
foodTypes = {
  pizza: 'Italian Pizza',
  curry: 'Chicken Curry',
  burger: 'Mushroom Burger'
}

// one method instead
getHeadings (foodType) {
  const heading = document.createElement('h2')
  heading.textContent = this.foodTypes[foodType]
  return heading
}

Less coding if you want to add an other food type.

So this is my play with your code. I opted in the end to drop wrapping everything up in an object.

const foodHeadings = {
  pizza: 'Italian Pizza',
  curry: 'Chicken Curry',
  burger: 'Mushroom Burger'
}

// A more general function, not restricted to creating only headings
// if no second argument is given, returns paragraphs
const getElementWithText = (text, elementType = 'p') => {
  const element = document.createElement(elementType)

  element.textContent = text
  return element
}

const getFoodHeadings = (foodTypes) => {
  return foodTypes.flatMap(

    (foodType) => {
      // first do a lookup and then assign to foodText
      const foodText = foodHeadings[foodType]

      // did foodType exist or is foodText undefined?
      return (foodText)
        ? getElementWithText(foodText, 'h2') // yes return the new element
        : [] // no return an empty array. this will be filtered out by flatMap
    }
  )
}

const food = ['pizza', 'curry', 'burger', 'salad']

console.dir(getFoodHeadings(food))
Array(3)
 [0]: h2
 [1]: h2
 [2]: h2

FlatMap

Instead of forEach I have used flatMap to populate the array only if a foodtype exists in foodHeadings.

Examples of use

[1, 2, 3, [4, 5]].flatMap(function (x) { return x }) // [1,2,3,4,5]

[1, 2, 3, [], 4, 5].flatMap(function (x) { return x }) // [1,2,3,4,5] ignores empty array

[1, 2, 3, 'a', 4, 5].flatMap(
  function (x) {
    // is not(!) not a number(isNaN) e.g. a number
    return (!isNaN(x))
      ? x * 2
      : [] // not a number
  }
) // [2,4,6,8,10]

This is just my take, I’m sure others here may think differently :slight_smile: