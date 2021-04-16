Inside a nested object, how to get this to refer to the main object?

I have the following code:
const page = {
elements: {
//
heading(value) {
return this.headings[`${value}`]()
},
//
},
headings: {
pizza: function () {
const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian';
return tempHeading;
},
curry: function () {
const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry';
return tempHeading;
},
burger: function () {
const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger';
return tempHeading;
},
},
init() {
array.forEach(value => {
const heading = elements.heading(value);
})
}
}
Is there a way that I can make
this inside
elements.heading to refer to
page object? I tried
get heading but then
this only refers to the
elements object, Is there a way I can use the getter to refer to the
page object.