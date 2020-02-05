Inserting NULL values

ok, trying to set the value to NULL if the variable has nothing in it
echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';
$Name = $_POST['Name'];
$Type = $_POST['Type'];
$Serving = $_POST['Serving'];
if(empty($_POST['Frequency'])) { $Frequency = Null; } else { $Frequency = $_POST['Frequency']; }
$Voltage = $_POST['Voltage'];
$Capacity = $_POST['Capacity'];
$Circuit = $_POST['Circuit'];
$Enabled = $_POST['enabled'];
$meter_load = $_POST['meter_load'];
$Notes = $_POST['notes'];
$sql = "INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled
) VALUES (
'".$Name."','".$Type."','".$Capacity."','".$Serving."',".$Circuit.",".$meter_load.",".$Voltage.",".$Frequency.",'".$_SESSION['email']."',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'".$Notes ."',".$Enabled.")";
echo $sql;
produces
Array
(
[Name] => Blockbuster
[Type] => Computer Supplier
[Serving] =>
[Capacity] =>
[Circuit] =>
[meter_load] =>
[Voltage] =>
[Frequency] =>
[enabled] => 1
[notes] =>
)
INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Blockbuster','Computer Supplier','','',,,,,'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)
why doesn’t my iff statement work to make the value NULL?
I can use
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.empty.php
to check for ‘’, but how about and emplt number?