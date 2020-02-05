Inserting NULL values

#1

When I try to INSERT like

INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Addidas','Electrolite Supplier','','',,,,'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)

I get an error, but when I add ‘’, it worls but I get errors

Heres my table structure
shouldnt it work?

#2

If you want to insert a null, simply dont insert that field.

INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Addidas','Electrolite Supplier','','',,,,'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)
=>
INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Addidas','Electrolite Supplier','','','lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)

#3

NULL is not the same as an empty string. An empty string has a type.

#4

Or if the field sometime has a value, and other times should be null. When it should be null, insert NULL without quotes.

#5

you can’t do that

commas are used to separate values

you need either a value or the keyword NULL – you can’t just put nothing

#6

ok, trying to set the value to NULL if the variable has nothing in it


   echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';
	       
      $Name = $_POST['Name'];
      $Type = $_POST['Type'];
      $Serving = $_POST['Serving'];
   if(empty($_POST['Frequency'])) { $Frequency = Null; } else { $Frequency = $_POST['Frequency']; }
      $Voltage = $_POST['Voltage'];
      $Frequency = $_POST['Frequency'];
      $Capacity = $_POST['Capacity'];
      $Circuit = $_POST['Circuit'];
      $Enabled = $_POST['enabled'];
      $meter_load = $_POST['meter_load'];
      $Notes = $_POST['notes'];
     
      $sql = "INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled
	          ) VALUES (
			  '".$Name."','".$Type."','".$Capacity."','".$Serving."',".$Circuit.",".$meter_load.",".$Voltage.",".$Frequency.",'".$_SESSION['email']."',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'".$Notes ."',".$Enabled.")";
	  echo $sql;

produces

Array
(
    [Name] => Blockbuster
    [Type] => Computer Supplier
    [Serving] => 
    [Capacity] => 
    [Circuit] => 
    [meter_load] => 
    [Voltage] => 
    [Frequency] => 
    [enabled] => 1
    [notes] => 
)
INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Blockbuster','Computer Supplier','','',,,,,'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)

why doesn’t my iff statement work to make the value NULL?

I can use
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.empty.php
to check for ‘’, but how about and emplt number?