Hi there,

I have a ul with 8 li 's in that are generated dynamically. What I would like to do is insert a block of code to replace the 4th li .

I have this simple code:

jQuery("ul.products li:nth-last-of-type(4)").html("test");

which works fine with HTML, but is there a way I can insert a block of code that includes a reference to an external JS file?

Something like:

<script src="https://www.external.com/file.js"> <script>some other js code here</script>

Is this possible?

Thanks