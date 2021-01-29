Inserting it to database after a capturing image

Now I want to insert the image name in my database and store the image ina folder. please help. thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Capture webcam image with php and jquery - ItSolutionStuff.com</title>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcamjs/1.0.25/webcam.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.3/css/bootstrap.min.css" />
<style type="text/css">
#results { padding:20px; border:1px solid; background:#ccc; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h1 class="text-center">Capture webcam image with php and jquery - ItSolutionStuff.com</h1>
<form method="POST" action="storeImage.php">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-6">
<div id="my_camera"></div>
<br/>
<input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()">
<input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag">
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<div id="results">Your captured image will appear here...</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-12 text-center">
<br/>
<button class="btn btn-success">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<!-- Configure a few settings and attach camera -->
<script language="JavaScript">
Webcam.set({
width: 490,
height: 390,
image_format: 'jpeg',
jpeg_quality: 90
});
Webcam.attach( '#my_camera' );
function take_snapshot() {
Webcam.snap( function(data_uri) {
$(".image-tag").val(data_uri);
document.getElementById('results').innerHTML = '<img src="'+data_uri+'"/>';
} );
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
This is my store image code.
<?php
$img = $_POST['image'];
$folderPath = "upload/";
$image_parts = explode(";base64,", $img);
$image_type_aux = explode("image/", $image_parts[0]);
$image_type = $image_type_aux[1];
$image_base64 = base64_decode($image_parts[1]);
$fileName = uniqid() . '.png';
$file = $folderPath . $fileName;
file_put_contents($file, $image_base64);
print_r($fileName);
?>