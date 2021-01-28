Inserting it to database after a capturing image

Now I want to insert the image name in my database and store the image ina folder. please help. thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Capture webcam image with php and jquery - ItSolutionStuff.com</title> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcamjs/1.0.25/webcam.min.js"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.3/css/bootstrap.min.css" /> <style type="text/css"> #results { padding:20px; border:1px solid; background:#ccc; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h1 class="text-center">Capture webcam image with php and jquery - ItSolutionStuff.com</h1> <form method="POST" action="storeImage.php"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-6"> <div id="my_camera"></div> <br/> <input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()"> <input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag"> </div> <div class="col-md-6"> <div id="results">Your captured image will appear here...</div> </div> <div class="col-md-12 text-center"> <br/> <button class="btn btn-success">Submit</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> <!-- Configure a few settings and attach camera --> <script language="JavaScript"> Webcam.set({ width: 490, height: 390, image_format: 'jpeg', jpeg_quality: 90 }); Webcam.attach( '#my_camera' ); function take_snapshot() { Webcam.snap( function(data_uri) { $(".image-tag").val(data_uri); document.getElementById('results').innerHTML = '<img src="'+data_uri+'"/>'; } ); } </script> </body> </html>

This is my store image code.